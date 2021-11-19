Bharat all set to become first YSRCP MLC to represent Chittoor district

Tirupati: Ruling YSRCP leader and party Kuppam in-charge KRJ Bharat is all set to become MLC unanimously from local bodies' quota in Chittoor district. He will be the first MLC from YSRCP in the district after it assumed power in 2019.

Bharat filed his nomination papers before district Joint Collector P Raja Babu in Chittoor on Thursday in the presence of MPs P Midhun Reddy and N Reddeppa and ZP Chairman Govindappa Srinivasulu. As no other person may file nomination his election will be a formality which will be announced after the withdrawals. The vacancy arose following the end of the tenure of Gali Saraswathi, wife of former Minister Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu of TDP. She became MLC in the vacancy caused due to the death of her husband.

Krishna Bharat is the son of former IAS officer K Chandramouli who contested against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in 2014 and 2019 elections in Kuppam but was defeated. After his death in 2019, his son Bharat was given the task of running the party in Kuppam and was appointed as the constituency in-charge.

As he belongs to the Vannekula Kshatriya community which is dominant in Kuppam, the young leader was actively involved in party activities and attracted some leaders from the opposition to join hands with his party.

Being a follower of Minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, he tried to follow the guidelines of the Minister in strengthening the party in the constituency. As such, the YSRCP was able to outplay TDP in the gram panchayat, MPTC and ZPTC elections and the very recent municipal elections.

During the Padayatra, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured the cadres that if Chandramouli emerged victorious from Kuppam constituency, he would be made a Minister. But, after his untimely death due to illness, his son has now been elevated to the post of MLC with which he can face the TDP with increased strength. By becoming MLC, Bharat can even participate in all official programmes rightfully in the district as well as in the constituency. As MLA of Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu hardly attended any meetings regularly and Bharat will take it as an advantage and is expected to organise programmes that will benefit his party.

In the 2024 elections also, Bharat in all probability may become the candidate of YSRCP to contest in the Assembly elections, for which he may lay a strong foundation further with his current elevation.