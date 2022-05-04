BJP leader slaps legal notice on TTD

Tirupati: BJP senior leader and Ex-TTD Trust Board member G Bhanuprakash Reddy on Monday issued legal notice against TTD for the allotment of two sites under Cottage Donation Scheme on the ground that it is illegal and also causes loss to TTD.

He demanded the TTD to withdraw the resolution approved in its trust board meeting held on December 11 last year allotting sites as a special case to an individual and also to a firm under Cottage Donation Scheme (CDS) within a week or else he will initiate action as per law..

Reddy in his notice pointed out that TTD stopped allotment of sites under CDS and is allotting old rest houses whose agreement under CDS expired, for construction of cottage under donation scheme, only through open auction.

But, sadly, he said, TTD allotted two sites violating its own rules stopping allotment under CDS and also not followed the rule of allotment through open bidding. In the case of an individual, TTD which cancelled his allotment as he failed to pay the amount in time, restored the allotment as a special case.

In this connection, he cited the case of a Tamil Nadu devotee to whom TTD allotted site under CDS but later declined permission to take materials for construction of cottage and wanted him to participate in the bidding to get allotment of an old rest house in Tirumala for construction of a cottage if he is interested but the same rule was not followed in the case of allotment of the two sites.