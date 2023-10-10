BJP leaders stage protest against liquor policy

Tirupati: The BJP leaders staged a protest here on Monday against the alleged corruption in the liquor business in the state. Party state spokespersons G Bhanuprakash Reddy and Samanchi Srinivas said that because of the liquor policy being implemented by the state government, thousands of crores of rupees corruption taking place. Further, the consumers have been suffering from liver cirrhosis disease due to illicit liquor supply.



They flayed the government for making the liquor income as the main source of revenue despite giving assurance to the people to prohibit liquor sales in the state after coming into power. The government was not allowing cashless transactions in liquor sales and thus showing only Rs 32,000 crores income only though it gets Rs 57,600 crores. To whom the remaining Rs 25,000 crores are going, they questioned.

While protesting at a liquor shop near Town Club circle, the spokespersons challenged the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy whether he is ready for CBI inquiry into the liquor policy. At that time, police objected to BJP leaders for displaying CM’s photo and took them into custody. They were released on station bail from West station in the evening. BJP district president B Chandrappa, Muni Subrahmanyam, Dr D Sreehari Rao, K Ajay Kumar, Vedavathi, Varaprasad, BD Balaji and others were also arrested.