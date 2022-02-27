BJP urges TTD to reduce waiting time of devotees

Tirupati: BJP state spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas on Saturday demanded the TTD to reduce the waiting time of devotees by increasing the number of free darshan tokens. Addressing media persons here on Saturday, he said the waiting time for devotees coming from far off places could be reduced by increasing number of tokens which helps them avoiding waiting one or two days for their turn.

He also demanded to issue special darshan Rs 300 tokens and free tokens online, for the convenience of devotees. He lamented that several devotees along with their families were forced to stay on pavements due to issuing of 15, 000 tokens a day.

Slamming the TTD authorities for their insensitiveness towards pilgrims' hardships, he asked the authorities why they did not care for darshan, food and accommodation of common devotees on the lines of VIP devotees.

Samanchi said the values of world top temple's trust board were stooped down with the commercial attitude of the Chairman and other members who increased the price of Arjitha Seva tickets on lines of auction.

Opposing the move of trust board to remove private hotels on Tirumala hills, he asked that can TTD provide food in accordance with the food habits of devotees, who come from various parts of the country.