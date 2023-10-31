Live
Just In
Blood donation camp held in Sri City
About 100 persons donate blood at the camp
Tirupati: As part of the Police Commemoration Week, Sri City police in collaboration with Sri City Foundation and Red Cross, Nellore conducted a blood donation camp on Monday at the Business Centre. The camp was inaugurated by DSP Jagadish Nayak.
Speaking on the occasion, he highlighted the crucial role of the police force in ensuring the welfare of society and their sacrifices. Emphasising the significance of blood donation, he pointed out that it is vital for human life. The police department is organising annual blood donation camps in collaboration with Sri City, the DSP said.
Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy in a message paid tributes to the police for their priceless sacrifices made for the welfare of society and said that blood donation plays a vital role in saving lives and improving the health of individuals in need.
The camp was led by Indian Red Cross Society, Nellore PRO M Madhusudhana Rao while senior manager of Sri City Foundation Surendra Kumar, vice president (customer relations) Ramesh Kumar, security chief Ramesh and others were present. About 100 persons donated blood on the occasion.