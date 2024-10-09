  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Brahmotsavam: North Indian artistes present unique art forms

Brahmotsavam: North Indian artistes present unique art forms
x
Highlights

A total of 490 artistes from 14 States perform during Vahana Seva

Tirumala: The fifth morning of Srivari annual Brahmotsavam witnessed an array of unique folk art forms from the artistes of Northern belt which amazed the devotees.

Among them, Punjab's Kikli, Tripura's Hojagiri and Gujarat's Garbha stood unique during the Vahana Seva. A total of 490 artistes belonging to 14 States have performed in front of Mohini Avataram on Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick