Live
- Celebrate Durga Puja with Easy-to -Make Microwave Oven Recipes
- Dasara Mahotsavams: Goddess gives darshan as Katyayani
- Heavy rains devastate Yadagiri’s farmers, ruin crops
- Villages teeming with life as Dasara festivities gain pace
- Ahmedabad varsity launches The Climate Institute
- BJP leaders celebrate party’s hat-trick victory in Haryana
- Phantom costs deter people from freebies, cheap deals
- Brahmotsavam: North Indian artistes present unique art forms
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 cr mark
- Int’l conference on communication, computing technologies held
Just In
Brahmotsavam: North Indian artistes present unique art forms
Highlights
A total of 490 artistes from 14 States perform during Vahana Seva
Tirumala: The fifth morning of Srivari annual Brahmotsavam witnessed an array of unique folk art forms from the artistes of Northern belt which amazed the devotees.
Among them, Punjab's Kikli, Tripura's Hojagiri and Gujarat's Garbha stood unique during the Vahana Seva. A total of 490 artistes belonging to 14 States have performed in front of Mohini Avataram on Tuesday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS