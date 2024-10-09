Brahmotsavam: North Indian artistes present unique art forms

Tirumala: The fifth morning of Srivari annual Brahmotsavam witnessed an array of unique folk art forms from the artistes of Northern belt which amazed the devotees.

Among them, Punjab's Kikli, Tripura's Hojagiri and Gujarat's Garbha stood unique during the Vahana Seva. A total of 490 artistes belonging to 14 States have performed in front of Mohini Avataram on Tuesday.