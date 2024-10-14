Live
Just In
Brahmotsavam success a slap on previous YSRCP govt: Kiran Royal
Tirupati: Jana Sena Party Tirupati constituency in-charge Kiran Royal took a swipe at the previous YSRCP government, stating that their mismanagement had led to the desecration of sacred events, including the renowned Tirumala Brahmotsavams. Addressing the media at Tirupati Press Club on Sunday, Kiran noted that this year’s successful Brahmotsavam under the coalition’s governance, with massive crowds of devotees, serves as a sharp rebuke to the former rulers.
He further revealed that for the first time in years, lakhs of devotees attended the festival, contrasting it with the YSRCP’s term, where, on Garuda Seva day, local devotees were allegedly barred from participating. Kiran criticised the previous administration for bringing disrepute to the TTD Board.
He praised current Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and the entire TTD staff for ensuring a seamless event without any disturbances or inconveniences for devotees. On behalf of Jana Sena, Kiran extended his gratitude to them for their efficient handling of the Brahmotsavams.
He also acknowledged the special efforts of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in monitoring and supporting the smooth conduct of the festival, attributing its success to their dedication. Party members Suman Babu, Manoj, Srinivasulu, Sharif, Sai Dev, Aadi, Sudha, Lokesh and Muni were also present.