Brahmotsavam: TTD all set to provide enhanced services to pilgrims

Tirumala: TTD has made elaborate arrangements for the multitude of devotees who are expected to throng Tirumala during annual Brahmotsavam which will commence from October 4 onwards, said TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

Speaking to media persons at Annamayya Bhavan here on Thursday, the EO along with the TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdhary said, on the first day on October 4, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will present the Pattu Vastrams to Srivari temple on behalf of the state government and will have a darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy. After Vedaseervachanam in Ranganayakula Mandapam, he releases the 2025 TTD calendars and diaries. Thereafter, he will take part in the Peddasesha Vahana Seva.

On October 5, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly-constructed Rs13.45 crore modern kitchen behind the Panchajanyam Rest House with all modern gadgets and facilities to enhance the Annaprasadam activity in Tirumala keeping in view the larger interests of visiting pilgrims.

Elaborating on the departmental arrangements, the EO said in view of annual Brahmotsavam from October 4-12, TTD has cancelled all arjitha sevas, anga pradakshina, VIP break, except for protocol. That also remains cancelled on October 8 owing to Garuda Seva. Privileged darshans like parents with infants, senior citizens and physically-challenged darshans will also be cancelled.

“We keep a buffer stock of 7 lakh laddus to meet the pilgrim demand. The accommodation in Tirumala, including rest houses, PACs could house nearly 45,000 pilgrims,” the EO said.

He said as they are anticipating around 3.5 lakh pilgrims for Garuda Seva on October 8, they had made all arrangements to meet the pilgrim needs. The galleries along the four mada streets have been spruced up to accommodate nearly 2 lakh pilgrims.

As many as 3,000 round trips have been planned to transport 3 lakh people on the day of Garuda Seva in over 400 APSRTC buses while 2,000 trips on other days.

Syamala Rao said they had increased the portions of Annaprasadams from 1.75 lakh last year to 2 lakhs this year on Garuda Seva day. Similarly, the drinking water points have also been increased and an additional 600 sanitary workers are deployed.

During last year, when eight supervisory staff were deployed for sanitation, this year 49 have been appointed for better management.

He explained that apart from the existing five information counters, they have set up five more at Rambhagicha, Ramastupam, PAC2, opposite RTC bus stand, SV Museum to provide necessary information to the public.

A total of 28 LED screens are placed at different places in Tirumala out of which 23 are in the four mada streets.

The security has been beefed up which includes 1,250 TTD personnel, around 3,900 police, with an extra deployment of 1,100 police on Garuda Seva day.

To offer better services to the pilgrims, this year the TTD invited 4,000 srivari sevaks as against 3,000 last year. Parking for 9,000 vehicles in Tirumala, 6000 vehicles in Tirupati was arranged.

JEOs Goutami, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Sridhar, CE Satyanarayana, temple DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.