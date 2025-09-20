Brahmotsavams: TTD rolls out comprehensive arrangements

Tirumala: Protecting the sanctity of Tirumala and providing hassle-free darshan to common devotees as the focal point, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Salakatla Brahmotsavams 2025. “This has been the priority stressed by the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and we are all aiming to live up to it with a special focus from the ensuing Brahmotsavams,” asserted TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal.

He addressed the media at Annamayya Bhavan here on Friday after holding a final review meeting with the heads of all TTD departments, including additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary, CVSO K V Murali Krishna, district collector Dr S Venkateswar, SP L Subbarayudu, Tirupati Municipal Corporation commissioner N Mourya, and others.

The EO said that meticulous micro-level planning has been undertaken in coordination with district officials and the police to ensure devotees experience the festivities without inconvenience. The Chief Minister will offer Pattu Vastrams on Dwajarohanam day, September 24, and inaugurate the new PAC 5 complex on September 25.

For the Brahmotsavams, civil engineering works worth Rs 9.5 crore and electrical illumination works costing Rs 5.5 crore have been sanctioned. Flower decorations, fully funded through donations, will use 60 tonnes of flowers at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore.

To maintain hygiene, additional sanitation staff have been deployed for the nine-day festival. Room allotments on recommendation letters will be suspended, and 3,500 rooms will be allotted offline, giving priority to general devotees.

To enable devotees to witness Vahana Sevas and cultural events, 36 LED screens have been installed. About 1.16 lakh special darshan tickets and 25,000 SSD tokens per day, except on Garuda Seva day, will be available. All privilege darshans are cancelled and VIP break darshan is restricted to self-protocol dignitaries.

A buffer stock of eight lakh laddus will be maintained daily. Twenty help desks, including ten additional counters, will guide devotees, and Srivari Sevaks will assist in feedback collection. On Garuda Seva day, 14 varieties of food items will be distributed in the galleries, while Annaprasadam will be served daily from 8 am to 11 pm at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex.

Parking arrangements have been expanded to accommodate 4,000 vehicles at Tirumala across 24 designated areas. In Tirupati, parking facilities are made across multiple grounds. RTC buses will operate from these parking areas, with 1,900 trips on regular days and 3,200 trips on Garuda Seva day.

The EO said that security will be tightened with 2,000 TTD vigilance personnel, 4,700 police, 3,500 Srivari Sevaks, and 450 senior officers overseeing the arrangements. Around 3,000 CC cameras have been integrated into the Tirumala Command Control Room for 24x7 surveillance. Additionally, 960 staff and 2,300 sanitary workers will support festival operations, while 1,150 barbers will provide tonsure services. Medical services will be bolstered with 50 doctors, 60 paramedical staff, and more than a dozen ambulances.

In a cultural highlight, 298 teams from 28 states will perform during the Brahmotsavams, with 37 teams from 20 states presenting traditional and spiritual art forms on Garuda Seva day, Singhal added.