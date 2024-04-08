BSF personnel, cops conduct flag march in Tirupati

Live
Tirupati: A joint flag march by BSF and Alipiri police was held in the city on Sunday to instill confidence among the voters to exercise their vote without budging to any fear or favour.
The BSF along with the local police staged the flag march at Koramenugunta, Padmavathi Nagar and SBI Colony.
Alipiri CI O Ramachandra Reddy, SIs and BSF staff took part in the flag march.
They requested the people to vote without any fear or favour in the coming election.
