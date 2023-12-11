CFD expresses concern over ‘unconstitutional’ governance

Tirupati: The speakers at a public meeting held by Citizens for Democracy (CFD) in Tirupati on Sunday expressed concern that if there is no constitutional governance, it will lead to several unwanted situations.

When the rulers are not doing justice, where shall the citizens have to go, they asked. Having Cabinet rank for 13 government advisors is against the spirit of the Constitution, they pointed out.

Retired Judge of AP High Court Justice G Bhavani Prasad, former State Election Commissioner Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, former Chief Secretary L V Subramanyam, former CJ of Himachal Pradesh High Court Justice M N Rao, Jana Chaitanya Vedika leader V Lakshma Reddy, CFD treasurer E Phalguna Kumar and others spoke on the occasion.

They flayed the electoral rolls in the State saying that without correcting the deficiencies, the draft voter rolls were released and correcting it strictly is the responsibility of the Election Commission. Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar recalled that the CEO himself admitted that there are more than 25 lakh voters in the State with zero door numbers.

Also over 15 lakh voters are enrolled in the same door numbers with more than 10 in each door number. But, without correcting them, the draft rolls were released which was a grave mistake.

LV Subramanyam said that when there is no constitutional governance in any country, the rights of people will be at stake and they have to face various problems. He recalled the experience of Sri Lanka where the government’s expenditure crossed the incomes with which governance has become an impossible task.

When the people started protesting in a peaceful manner on the roads there, the President of the country and other rulers fled the country. He underlined the importance of living and governing democratically.

Lakshma Reddy asked the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, whether governance means targeting opponents. It seems the State government has been working with the motive of suppressing the opponents only.

With the village/ward secretariat system, misuse of public money and power, have been taking place in a big way.

Other speakers also mentioned about the unconstitutional activities in the State and felt that it is time for taking corrective measures.