Chief TTI joins `1 crore club in collecting penalties

G Udayaram Singh, chief travelling ticket inspector (CTTI), working in ticket checking squad at Renigunta depot in Guntakal division has shown consistently good performance in ticket checking earnings. He filed 17,321 challans since January 2022 to till date and collected Rs 1.27 crore for Railways from the ticketless travellers.





He was determined to prevent unauthorised travel by any passenger and worked sincerely in collecting penalties. He also acts strictly with unauthorised hawkers and in fraudulent cases like transfer of tickets which the higher officers have highly commended. Following the instructions of SCR GM Arun Kumar Jain, DRM Venkataramana Reddy, Sr DCM Prahanth Kumar and station director K Satyanarayana from time to time, along with his team he conducted intensive checking regularly and joined Rs 1 crore club in this fiscal. He has earlier received the GM/SCR award in 2020 and PCCM/SCR award in 2022.



