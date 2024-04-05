Live
Chinmaya Mission’s Swami Mitrananda visits Sri City
Sri City: Swami Mitrananda, a distinguished disciple of Swami Chinmayananda and a revered spiritual mentor from Chinmaya Mission, Chennai, commended Sri City’s rapid progress and its role in transforming the lives of local people. He later interacted with CXOs and other members of Sri City community and emphasised the importance of self-reflection, contentment and happiness as key ingredients for success.
Swami Mitrananda visited Sri City on Thursday and its MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy briefed him on the city’s unique features and highlighted Sri City’s collaborative efforts with other industrial units to create jobs, improve education and medical infrastructure.
Swami Mitrananda attended the ground-breaking ceremony of an additional building at Chinmaya Vidyalaya during his tour. The 2011-founded Chinmaya Vidyala has over 1,000 students and 100 per cent public exam success rates.