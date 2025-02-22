Chittoor AIMS celebrates Graduation Day

Chittoor: Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), Chittoor, affiliated with Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, celebrated its Graduation Day here on Friday. A total of 116 MBBS interns graduated, with 18 subject toppers receiving medals for their academic excellence.

Boya Vijaya Lakshmi was honored as the overall topper from the 2019 MBBS admitted batch. In a special video message, Dr Prathap Reddy extended his blessings to the graduates and emphasised the importance of service to humanity in medical profession.

Chief guest Prof Poornima Baliga, Pro-Chancellor of SGT University, underscored the immense responsibility of doctors in safeguarding public health. Prof Poornima Baliga, Prof Vinod Bhat, and Siva Ramakrishnan presented mementos and medals to the graduates and academic achievers.

The event was graced by Naresh Kumar Reddy, COO; Prof Alfer, Dean, AIMSR; Dr Ranganath, Medical Superintendent, AIMSR; Dr Ramya, Associate Dean; along with HoDs and faculty members, making it a memorable occasion.