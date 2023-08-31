Chittoor: Invoke PD Act on smugglers

Chittoor: Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy stated that Preventive Detention Act would be invoked against those who were involved in smuggling of red sanders, sand and arrack in the district. Participating in monthly crime review meeting at the District Police Training Centre on Wednesday, he asked the police to act sternly on smugglers and invoke PD Act to put an end to the menace.

He also hailed the police for discharging their duties efficiently in Punganur, where violence took place during the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. He said that in the violence 69 police sustained serious injuries. Referring to the increasing crime rate in the district, the SP instructed the police to deal habitual offenders with iron hand. He also asked the cops to initiate steps for reducing accidents by creating awareness on traffic rules.