Chittoor: Joint Collector P Srinivasulu receives 227 pleas in Spandana

Chittoor: Over 227 grievances have been registered at Spandana, the grievances redressal programme held at the Collectorate on Monday.
Joint Collector P Srinivasulu has received the petitions from the people. Of the 227 pleas 160 were confined to Revenue department, he added.
Speaking on the occasion, the joint collector reiterated that top priority has been given for resolving the grievances received in Spandana programme.He instructed the District Revenue Officer N Rajasekhar to take needful steps for resolving grievances in this regard. He ordered the DRO to conduct Revenue Sadassulu at one constituency on each Wednesday. The next Revenue Sadassu would be held at Puthalapttu on Wednesday, he stated.
Trainee Collector Megha Swaroop and ZP CEO P Prabhakar Reddy were present. ASP (Special Enforcement Bureau) Srilakshmi has conducted Spandana at District Police Office where she received 17 petitions. In Chittoor Municipal Office, civic chief J Aruna has received 6 petitions in Spandana.