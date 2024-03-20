Chittoor: PWD voters take part in scooter rally

Tirupati: The PWD (Persons with Disabilities) electors set an example in Chittoor by taking part in an awareness rally on Tuesday on the importance of voting.

Chittoor district DRDA PD and SVEEP activities nodal officer Tulasi organised a meeting with PWD electors and motivated them to exercise their franchise without fail in the ensuing general elections. She also explained to them about the form B12 meant for PWD voters and senior citizens above the age of 85 years which facilitate them to take part in the home voting if they are unable to move into the polling centres.

After the meeting, the voters who attended the meeting took part in the awareness rally by driving their tricycle scooters. Together they moved on the streets of the town with banners showing the importance of voting. The rally went on from TTDC office to the Collectorate which might have motivated mainly the passive voters who are not interested to cast their votes normally.

As the elections will be held within two months, their voices would be heard loud and clear with the ultimate message that every vote counts and everyone should use their right to vote which will make a lot of difference in the election process. PWD Federation State president A Murali, district president Chinna Gurrappa and others took part.