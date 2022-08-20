CJI NV Ramana unveils Muniratnam's statue

Tirupati: Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana complimented the commendable social service rendered by Padma Shri awardee and RASS founder general secretary Dr Gutta Muniratnam and described him as a hard worker. He unveiled the statue of Muniratnam at Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) head office here on Friday in the presence of its president G Sundaravadivelu and general secretary S Venkataratnam.

The CJI recalled that Muniratnam had founded RASS to show solution to the problems of poor and to help the farmers in agricultural issues. He succeeded in his mission by implementing various social activities in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu during the last four decades and became a role model for many.

He called upon the members of RASS to continue the good work initiated by its founder general secretary for a long and wished for the organisation. The CJI also released the memorial book on the life and contributions of G Muniratnam titled 'Manavatha Nikethanam'.

TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy, RASS joint secretary M Mamatha, executive members Rajasekhar Naidu, V Balaji Naidu, Dr K Mahendra Reddy, S Ram Prasad Reddy, general body members, project directors, staff and beneficiaries of RASS and others participated in the event.