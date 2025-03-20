Clash Erupts Among Devotees at Tirumala Shrine, one injured

An altercation broke out among devotees at the revered Tirumala shrine, leading to injuries and panic among those gathered to pay their respects to Lord Shiva. The incident, which involved devotees from Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, began as a dispute over seating arrangements.

Eyewitnesses reported that the argument quickly escalated, resulting in physical confrontations. In a particularly alarming moment, one individual struck another causing injuries. The injured devotee was swiftly transported to Ashwini Hospital in Tirumala for immediate medical attention.

Authorities are investigating the incident and urging the public to maintain decorum and respect within the sacred space of the shrine.