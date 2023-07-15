CM committed to welfare of people: MP Avinash

Pulivendula (YSR district): While asserting that the YSRCP government is committed to uplifting the living standards of poor, Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is spending huge amount of funds in the big way for the welfare programmes despite facing financial hurdles.

The MP received representations from the people at Praja Darbar programme organised at Kanam Palle village in Pulivendula mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP said that earlier, people forced to visit the government offices for getting the welfare scheme benefits. After YSRCP government formed in 2019, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy adopted several innovative methods like Village and Ward Secretariat system, Spandana, Rythu Barosa Kendrams, YSR Village Clinics and Jagananna Bhu Raksha in the interest of bringing the welfare programmes at the doorstep of people. He said that all problems would be solved as per the government rules.

He said that YSPCP never encourage land encroachments and action would be initiated against those, who were responsible for such illegal acts.

He said that Pulivendula constituency was witnessing abnormal development under Pulivendula Area Development Authority (PADA) by spending the huge amount of funds in a big way. PADA Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Anilkumar Reddy and others were present.