CM Naidu’s maiden visit enthuses TDP cadres
Tirupati: The maiden visit of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu to Tirumala after swearing-in as the CM has boost up party cadre, who were delighted as Naidu mingled and spoke with them. The CM along with his family members offered prayers at Tirumala on Thursday.
After landing at Renigunta airport, Naidu straight away went to NDA leaders and activists, who gathered in large numbers to greet him. On his way to Tirumala, at Kapilatheertham Naidu stopped at the party office and spoke briefly with party leaders and activists.
Again, after reaching Tirumala, he got out of his convoy at Gayatri Nilayam and greeted party leaders and media, ignoring heavy rain.
Further, Naidu ordered the officials to remove the curtains that were set up around the guest house for security reasons, stating that there will be no barriers between him and people. It may be noted that in the recent years media was kept away during CMs visit and only press notes and videos and photos were issued. Hence, Naidu’s first visit left the media in surprise as for the last seven years they were completely barred from attending CM programmes.