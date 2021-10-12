CM YS Jagan inaugurates Go Mandiram, reconstructed Alipiri footpath

Tiruapati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandiram and also the reconstructed footpath at Alipiri here on Monday.

With a noble aim to promote the importance of Gomata in a widespread manner, the TTD has set up Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandiram at a cost of Rs 15 crore donated by a Chennai-based devotee AJ Sekhar Reddy to facilitate devotees perform Go puja before proceeding to Tirumala.

The complex comprises Sri Venkateswara Sapta Go Pradakshina Mandiram, Go Tulabharam, Go Vijnan Kendra, and Go Sadan. Symbolic to Seven Hills, Seven Desi cows along with calves will be housed in this Go Pradakshina Mandiram with the statue of Sri Venugopala Swamy in the middle for the pilgrims to offer poojas.

The TTD has set up a pictorial display highlighting Desi cow breeds, their extinction, need to restore their breeds through cow protection and cow worship in Indian society in Go Vignana Kendram while different breeds of cows are housed in Go Sadan.

The renovation of the Alipiri footpath was taken up to replace the structure constructed 40 years back. Reliance Industries Limited donated Rs 25 crore for the reconstruction of the footpath.

The 1100-m length of the reach from Alipiri to Galigopuram was provided with new roofing while from Galigopuram to Tirumala (Up to GNC) 3,250 m length was with new RCC sloped roofs for sheltering pilgrims and protecting from rains.

Reliance Industries representatives M Sachin, AVSS Rao, MPs Gurumurty, Mithun Reddy, V Prabhakar Reddy, Deputy CM Narayana, Ministers Srinivasa Rao, P Ramachandra Reddy, M Gautam Reddy, local MLA Karunakar Reddy, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and others took part in the inauguration of Go Mandiram and reconstructed Alipiri footpath.