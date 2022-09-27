CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presents silk clothes to Lord Venkateswara

Tirumala: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented silk vasthram on behalf of the government to Lord Venkateswara on the occasion of the annual Brahmotsavam of the Lord, which began on Tuesday.

It may be noted here that, after a two years gap due to the Covid pandemic, this year TTD is celebrating the nine-day Brahmotsavam in public allowing devotees to witness vahana sevas in the Mada streets, the main attraction of the nine-day fete.

The Chief Minister following the age-old temple practice came in a procession carrying the vasthram in a silver plate on his head, to the accompaniment of traditional music, from Bedi Anjaneya Swamy temple to the shrine. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a parivattam (silk band tied around his head) on the occasion, attired in traditional dress dhoti and angavasthrams, sporting tilak in tune with the religious ceremony, along with a host of leaders and officials, including Endowment Minister K Satyanarayana, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, MPs MLAs and MPs and others reached the shrine for vasthram presentation.

After presenting the vasthram, the Chief Minister offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. He was later honoured with Sesha Vasthram in the sanctum sanctorum after theertham and satari. After completion of darshan in the shrine, Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Peddasesha Vahanam being observed on the first day of Brahmotsavam.

He also offered Tulabharam in the shrine. Later, at Ranganayakula mandapam, he was blessed by Veda pundits and priests amidst rendering of Aasirvachanam. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy presented Theeratha Prasadams to the Chief Minister. Jagan also released the TTD calendar for 2023. TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy and others were present.