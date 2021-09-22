CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to inaugurate Go-Mandiram during Srivari Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate the newly constructed `Go-Mandiram' at Alipiri (foot of the hills) here, during the ensuing Brahmotsavams next month.

The TTD EO on Wednesday inspected the progress of activities at the Go-Mandiram, Paediatric Hospital at BIRRD complex and Panchagavya products production unit located at the DPW stores complex in the city here. The Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Tirumala during the annual Brahmotsavams for offering silk clothes to the presiding deity on behalf of the State government.

Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO Jawahar Reddy said the construction of Go-Mandiram is under progress near Alipiri Padala Mandapam with the donation of Rs 15 crore provided by Sekhar Reddy, former trust board member and a devotee of Lord Venkateswara. "The arrangements are underway at the Go-Mandiram for devotees to perform Go Pradakshina, Go Tulabharam and the significance of Go Puja is also being highlighted here," he added.

The EO said all civil works for the Paediatric Hospital at the BIRRD hospital complex were completed and notifications have also been issued for the procurement of medical equipment and recruitment of doctors.

"All efforts are being made for the inauguration of the hospital during the annual Srivari Brahmotsavams," he said. Later, the EO also visited the DPW stores at Tirupati where Panchagavya products are being manufactured and issued directions to the engineering staff to start production as per schedule.

Additional EO A V Dharma Reddy, chief engineer Nageswara Rao, BIRRD CSRMO (civil surgeon RMO) Shailendra, OSD Dr Reddappa Reddy, CMO Dr Muralidhar, Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy, SEs Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Venkateswarulu and VGO Manohar were also present.