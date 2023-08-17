  • Menu
CM YS Jagan to visit Nagari on August 25

Joint Collector P Srinivasulu addressing district officers at a meeting at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Wednesday
Joint Collector P Srinivasulu addressing district officers at a meeting at the Collectorate in Chittoor on Wednesday

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Nagari in Chittoor district to launch Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, according to...

Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Nagari in Chittoor district to launch Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, according to Joint Collector P Srinivasulu. He directed all the district officers to coordinate with each other to make the CM’s visit a great success.

Addressing the district officials at a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Joint Collector instructed the heads of all government departments to actively discharge their assignments with competence. He informed that the tentative tour programme of the CM to Nagari is awaited. However, it is the need of the hour for initiating steps to drive and gear up the official machinery in this regard, he added.

