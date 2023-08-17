Live
- Illegal car bike racing event raises environmental concerns
- Hyderabad: Cuffs on four for rowdy-sheeter’s murder
- Thyagaraja music fest from Aug 18 to 22
- Chennai: Tamil Nadu NGO promotes vulture conservation using art
- CM Jagan invited for Gurukul Trust School stone-laying function
- Lokesh yatra to enter erstwhile Krishna on Aug 19
- Centre gives nod for Guntur–Bibinagar doubling project
- Thiruvananthapuram: Woman begins protest before Kerala Secretariat
- TDP’s ‘Vision 2047’ document an electoral gimmick, flays Perni
- Chennai: M. K. Stalin for shifting education to state list of Constitution
CM YS Jagan to visit Nagari on August 25
Chittoor: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Nagari in Chittoor district to launch Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme, according to Joint Collector P Srinivasulu. He directed all the district officers to coordinate with each other to make the CM’s visit a great success.
Addressing the district officials at a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, the Joint Collector instructed the heads of all government departments to actively discharge their assignments with competence. He informed that the tentative tour programme of the CM to Nagari is awaited. However, it is the need of the hour for initiating steps to drive and gear up the official machinery in this regard, he added.
