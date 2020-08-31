CM YS Jagan wishes Bhumana Karunakar Reddy speedy recovery from Covid-19

Tirupati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the health condition of Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. The CM rang the MLA on Sunday, who is undergoing Covid treatment at Ruia hospital in Tirupati and asked about his wellbeing.

He wished the speedy recovery of Karunakar Reddy. Karunar Reddy told the CM that he has been doing well and safe. It may be recalled that the Tirupati MLA was tested positive for Covid on August 26 and admitted in the Ruia hospital for treatment.