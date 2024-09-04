Collector emphasises nutritious midday meals for schoolchildren

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stressed the importance of providing nutritious and hygienic midday meals that children will enjoy, in line with government guidelines.

He emphasised that the menu should be designed to ensure that students eagerly consume these meals soon after it is served.

A workshop was held at the Collectorate on Tuesday which was attended by various cooking agencies, cooks, representatives from Akshaya Patra, ISKCON and officials from the education and welfare departments. During the workshop, the Collector discussed the implementation of the ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme’.

He suggested that the meals should be not only nutritious but also appealing to the taste buds of children, encouraging them to eat enthusiastically. The menu should incorporate seasonally available vegetables and leafy greens to make the meals more attractive to students, all while adhering to government-prescribed guidelines.

The Collector also mentioned that the government is providing fortified rice rich in nutrients. During the workshop, Akshaya Patra, ISKCON and other participating agencies and officials offered several suggestions, which were noted for further review and submission to the government. District Education Officer Dr V Sekhar, other educational department officials and others were present at the meeting.