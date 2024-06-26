  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers

Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh holding meeting with Health Workers Union leaders in Tirupati on Tuesday
x

Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh holding meeting with Health Workers Union leaders in Tirupati on Tuesday

Highlights

Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh assured the health workers (sanitary workers) problems and demands brought to her notice would be solved soon.

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh assured the health workers (sanitary workers) problems and demands brought to her notice would be solved soon.

She observed that the demands were genuine and the corporation will resolve them on a priority basis.

Aditi Singh held a meeting with health workers union leaders including president Thulasendra, vice-president Doraswamy and secretary Madan Mohan Reddy during which the leaders brought to the her notice the long pending issues of the sanitary workers. They sought PF, ESI and insurance to the 90 health staff who were merged with APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services).

Another demand was to merge the services of the drivers with APCOS and improve facilities in muster points in the various places in the city. The mustar points have no basic facilities causing the inconvenience of the workers, leaders explained.Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Mohan, ME Chandrasekhar, Venkatarami Reddy, health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, Chitti Babu, union leaders Pradeep, Umapati and Harikrishna were present

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X