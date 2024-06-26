Commissioner assures to solve problems of sanitary workers

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Aditi Singh assured the health workers (sanitary workers) problems and demands brought to her notice would be solved soon.

She observed that the demands were genuine and the corporation will resolve them on a priority basis.

Aditi Singh held a meeting with health workers union leaders including president Thulasendra, vice-president Doraswamy and secretary Madan Mohan Reddy during which the leaders brought to the her notice the long pending issues of the sanitary workers. They sought PF, ESI and insurance to the 90 health staff who were merged with APCOS (Andhra Pradesh Corporation for Outsourced Services).

Another demand was to merge the services of the drivers with APCOS and improve facilities in muster points in the various places in the city. The mustar points have no basic facilities causing the inconvenience of the workers, leaders explained.Additional Commissioner Charan Tej Reddy, SE Mohan, ME Chandrasekhar, Venkatarami Reddy, health officer Yuva Anvesh Reddy, DE Vijay Kumar Reddy, Chitti Babu, union leaders Pradeep, Umapati and Harikrishna were present