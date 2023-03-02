Commissioner urges IG to keep 'prohibitory' orders in abeyance

Tirupati: In a significant development in the controversial prohibition of land registrations in the pilgrim city, Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal requested the Inspector General of Stamps and Registration department, to keep in abeyance the prohibition orders to avoid public inconvenience and further complications. In a letter on Wednesday, the Endowments Commissioner said that a revised list of lands, duly correcting the duplication of extents as





well as the sub-divisions in some of the survey numbers, will be sent to the Stamps and Registration Department and urged the department not to implement the prohibitory orders banning land registration until furnishing the revised list of lands. Based on a letter from the temple management, TTD through Endowments Commissioner to the Stamps and Registration department, an order was issued on February 22, prohibiting the registration of lands under sections of 22(A)(1)(c) of Registration Act 1908 triggering widespread protest and uproar in the city.





While the opposition parties which are up in the arms formed a joint forum to take up struggle to force the TTD withdraw the prohibitory orders. In the meanwhile, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy after coming to know about the prohibitory orders through some aggrieved residents immediately spoke to TTD authorities and saw a letter was sent to Stamps and Registration department to keep the prohibitory orders





issued by it in abeyance. Bhumana, as a damage control measure, simultaneously took the issue to the notice of Endowments Commissioner and also to party high command, explaining the volatile situation in the pilgrim city and public wrath on the government following the orders resulted in the Endowments Commissioner seeking the Registration department to keep the orders in abeyance, immediately after he received the letter from TTD.





However, the political parties and the aggrieved residents blamed the City MLA, who is a special invitee of TTD Trust Board and also TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA, who is ex-officio Board member, for their failure to stop the TTD sending the list of lands in Tirupati for issuing prohibitory orders and asserted that they would continue the stir till the government revokes orders instead of keeping them in abeyance.



