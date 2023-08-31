Commuter-Friendly Step: One more slip road to come up in Tirupati

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has taken up one more slip road as part of its efforts to ease traffic congestion in the pilgrim city. This link road will connect the two main roads – Sri Bhagwan Mahavir Road and SVRR Hospital road (Alipiri Road).

Corporation Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy along with Municipal Commissioner D Haritha and engineering officials on Wednesday inspected the proposed road.

The road which starts from Sri Bhagwan Mahavir Road passes along the Nehru Municipal High School ground road and joins SVRR Hospital road.

Abhinay Reddy said that the road was aimed to ease traffic congestion on the Reservoir Road as it is the connecting road to Mahavir road, for those who commute towards Town club junction to go to various universities on Tirupati-Chittoor highway.

The 250 metre length road costing about Rs 20 lakh will also act as connecting road to various colonies located near the two main roads.

It may be noted that the corporation completed one slip road at Sivajyothi Nagar providing road facility to various colonies while another road linking the thickly populated Channa Reddy Colony with Hare Rama Hare Krishna main road was in progress.

Corporator Geetha, Superintendent Engineer, Geeta and others were present.