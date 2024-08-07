Live
Competitions held to promote awareness on breastfeeding
Celebrating the breastfeeding week, the Department of Home Science, B Voc. Nutrition and Health Care Sciences, in collaboration with NSS Unit XVII at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a competition for students on Tuesday.
Tirupati: Celebrating the breastfeeding week, the Department of Home Science, B Voc. Nutrition and Health Care Sciences, in collaboration with NSS Unit XVII at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) organised a competition for students on Tuesday.
They held an inspiring slogan writing and poster-making competition for students of SPMVV with an aim to raise awareness about the vital role of breastfeeding in ensuring the health and well-being of both infants and mothers.
Participants demonstrated their creativity and understanding of the theme through compelling slogans and vibrant posters, highlighting the numerous benefits of breastfeeding to the mothers and newborns.
The competition provided a platform for students to showcase their talent and commitment to promoting maternal and child health. Students from various departments foster a deeper appreciation for breastfeeding and its positive impact on society.