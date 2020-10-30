Complete Smart City works on priority basis: Civic chief

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha stressed on the completion of the works taken up under Smart City Project in the city on priority basis.

At a meeting held with the Corporation, Tirupati Smart City Corporation Project Limited (TSCCPL) officials and the major contractors involved in the execution of Smart City Project works here on Friday to review the progress of the works, Girisha, who is also the MD of TSCCPL wanted the officials to see the Garuda Varadhi, the Rs 650 crore 5-km long elevated expressway be completed as early as possible to end the traffic problem in the pilgrim city. The elevated expressway taken up jointly by TTD and the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) under the Smart City Project, was

aimed to ensure the pilgrims coming from various states proceed straight to Nandi Circle without touching city and to ease traffic congestion in the city.

The Commissioner urged the AFCON Infrastructure Limited, which is executing Garuda Varadhi to complete the down ramp works near APSRTC central bus station and also the works from MS Subba Lakshmi statue to Ramanuja Circle and then to Lakshmi Nagar circle to avoid inconvenience to the city people facing difficulties with the ongoing multi-crore expressway works here.

Through a powerpoint presentation, the Commissioner, who explained the various stages of the ongoing works including the modernisation of Harischandra Smasana Vatika, directed the engineering officials to see the burning system set up early for reducing the burial in the corporation graveyard.

He also directed SPDCL authorities for time bound completion of underground electric cable laying works in the city and wanted the works in the areas of Karakambadi road and Alipiri road first be completed for the progress of Garuda Varadhi with no hindrance.

Expressing his ire on the delay in developing sports facilities in Nehru Municipal high school where volleyball, badminton and Koko courts coming up and also the works in the main Indira Priya Darsini market, the commissioner curtly told the contractors that the Corporation will not hesitate to slash the bill payments if the works are not completed as per schedule.

A three-member team including Corporation Superintendent Engineer Mohan, Executive Engineer Chandrasekhar and TSCCOK general manager Chandramouli has been set up to expedite Smart City works. Later, the Commissioner along with senior officials made a field visit to inspect the down ramp works of Garuda Varadhi near RTC bus stand.