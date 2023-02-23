Cops book Padmavathi temple chief priest, wife

Tirupati: Tiruchanur police on Wednesday registered a case against Babu Swamy who is the chief priest of Padmavathi Ammavaru temple and his wife Vani.

Following the suicide of Nithin Singh, who was running a provision shop in Tiruchanuru town, police registered the case based on the suicide note left by the deceased.

In the suicide note, Singh who committed suicide by hanging in his house, alleged that Babu Swamy and wife illegally organising a chit, failed to pay the amount even after the tenure of the chit completed despite repeated requests.

Two days before his suicide, Singh complained to Tiruchanur police.

In the meantime, Singh took the extreme step of committing suicide unable bear the loss of money and lack of action on chit organiser Swamy.

After the suicide, the police registered a case under Section 306 IPC (abetment to suicide) and took up investigation. The suicide of a trader and the subsequent registering of a case on temple chief priest and his wife created ripples in the town.