Coronavirus tally touches 60K mark in Chittoor

Tirupati: The Covid positive cases continued to go unabated in Chittoor district and touched 60,000 mark. The district continues to be in the third position in terms of number of cases with only the Godavari districts ahead of it. Though there was a slight decline in number of cases, the trend was almost similar to the previous month.



In August, the district reported 27,994 cases while the number of cases are 19,164 in September up to Tuesday. However, the recovery rate was also improving with more than 51,000 patients have been discharged. As the number of active cases have fallen to below 7,500, the load on beds in Covid hospitals and CCC has also come down.

As on Tuesday about 3,000 beds were vacant in various government hospitals and CCCs. The increasing preference for home isolation and private healthcare facilities was also one factor responsible for decreasing burden on government healthcare. Tirupati urban and rural accounts for about 26,000 cases while Chittoor has crossed 5,000 cases.

At the same time, the death toll has been increasing continuously though at a decreasing rate with about 620 deaths recorded so far. In July, the district recorded 106 deaths which had gone upto 322 in August. In September till now about 180 deaths were reported. The district already occupied top place in the Covid death toll.

The administration took several steps to reduce the number of deaths. To provide proper early care, which can reduce the number of deaths, awareness programmes are being conducted to PHC doctors to guide the patients. Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta made it clear that stern action will be taken on ANMs and supervisors if any negligence is found in monitoring the health condition of those under home isolation on a day-to-day basis. In fact, those cured at private hospitals were saying no ANM has visited them nor giving any advise.