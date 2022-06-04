CPM to lay siege to Collectorates on July 16

Tirupati: CPM state secretariat member D Ramadevi informed that the party will lay siege to the Collectorates in the state on July 16 to press both state and Centre to bring down the prices of essential items.

Addressing media persons at party office here on Friday, Ramadevi said the party has also planned to organise dharnas in front of Sachivalayams in the state in June.

She called upon the people to participate in big numbers against the anti-people policies of state and Central governments. She said the CPM will launch 'Intintiki CPM…Janam Kosam CPM' to question the governments on various issues including the hike in prices of essential items, fuel prices, house and property taxes and RTC bus fares.

She urged the people to join the movement voluntarily and make it a grand success. CPM district secretary V Nagaraju, district leaders Angeri Pullaiah, Kandarapu Murali and Dasari Janardan were present.