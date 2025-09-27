Live
Create awareness on Super GST 2.0 benefits: Commissioner
Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed officials to spread awareness on the benefits of the reduced Super GST 2.0 introduced by the Central Government.
Commissioner Mourya held a meeting with civic officials and secretariat staff here on Friday. She said that the Centre has significantly reduced GST rates. Goods taxed at 12% are now reduced to 5%, and in some cases 28% has been brought down to 18%. She said these reductions would directly benefit the public and it was the responsibility of officials to explain this clearly.
Awareness programmes will be organised for four weeks, starting from September 26 till October 19, to ensure information about GST 2.0 reaches every household. Commissioner asked all officials to cooperate in taking this message to people through various means and ensure the public to know the advantages.
Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, MEs Thulasi Kumar, Gomathi, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy, ROs Sethumadhav, Ravi, DCP Khan were present.