Crime recovery rate has increased in Tirupati: SP Ramesh Reddy

Tirupati Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy said that 31.8 crime recovery rate has been increased in Tirupati city when compared to previous year 2020 recovery rate 28.8% . Even though our police personnel suffered a lot from corona disease, they discharged duties efficiently and enhanced the thefts recovery rate. On the occasion of 72 republic day celebrations SP hoisted the tricolour flag at armed reserve police grounds on Tuesday. He received the guard of honour from the armed reserve constables. After inspecting the contingents addressing the police, SP Ramesh Reddy said police job is a respectable one and there is a chance to serve the society through uniform services.













He added that to prevent crimes on roads, police has set up 290 CC Cameras and monitoring the situation by cameras in the city from police command control center and even urban police are active in using social media to reach the people. "Through whatsapp our personnel have received more than 8,748 complaints and sorted all of them; we received more than 8 crores likes from netizens over accidents awareness videos which were uploaded in urban police official youtube channel. From July 2020 to till the date urban police have rescued 620 children who were working as bonded labour at various factories and living on railway platform", the SP said.













He claimed that we received around 44,552 calls through dial 100 and cleared around 8,500 calls so far. And set up a cyber crime lab to investigate online frauds and integrated the command control center linked with mobile rakshak and bluecoat teams to reduce the crime rate in the city.

For the safety of women and girls in working hours at evening and morning, special women rakshak teams were conducting patrolling at educational institutions and government offices. As part of police personnel welfare, we had established a canteen and fitness centre at armed reserve police grounds, said SP AR Reddy.













He claimed that urban police sorted out the 2,121 complaints out of 2,361 which had been received during the Spandana programme from 2020 July to till the day. And to prevent attacks on religious places we started geo tagging to 657 temples , churches and mosques. Later , SP presented meritorious certificates to the police officials who had discharged duties meritoriously during the AP police duty meet IGNITE 2021. As part of Republic Day Celebrations, students have performed colourful cultural events. In the celebrations, ASP admin Supraja, SP intelligence Swamy and DSPs Murali Krishan, Narasappa, CIs and SIs of Tirupati Urban Police District took part in the program.