Defeat YSRCP in Tirupati bypoll to expose its corrupt rule: Atchannaidu

Tirupati: TDP State president K Atchannaidu appealed to the people to vote for the party candidate in the forthcoming Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election to send warning signals to the Chief Minister to correct his mistakes.

He addressed the media and later the cadre from Tirupati, Chittoor and Rajampet Lok Sabha constituencies here on Wednesday after inaugurating the party Parliamentary office. Atchannnaidu lambasted the 20-month rule of YSRCP government saying that the State took a back seat in all sectors. All the goodwill and reputation the State earned during the previous TDP rule have been wiped out and people started showing their hatred towards the present governance.

He felt that the 5 crore people of the State should observe the ongoing developments, as to how the government has been deceiving them with its destructive rule.

"Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed miserably in his duty of protecting people of all sections and has been harassing them. He did not even leave away the Gods. Starting from Tirupati where other religious propaganda began, it has gone up to Ramatheertham to remove the head of Lord Sri Rama. So far, 142 temples were attacked but no action was taken on a single culprit," he criticised.

The TDP leader held the Chief Minister responsible for all these attacks which he never condemned till TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu visited Ramatheertham. The TDP has been opposing the likes of Praveen Chakravarthy who has been shedding hatred on Hinduism but not against Christians or Christianity.

Even Dalits and Muslim minorities are being attacked due to which they have been resorting to suicides. Atchannaidu criticised DGP by saying that he has been acting as official spokesperson of YSRCP. Had he been a sincere police boss, he would have arrested at least one culprit in attacks on 142 temples.

Commenting on BJP, he said that that the party has been talking too much without having any responsibility to question the attacks on the Hindu temples. Can't they pressurise the Central government to order for CBI inquiry and control the CM?, he questioned. The TDP will meet the Union Home Minister in this regard, he said.

During the Dharma Parirakshana Yatra which begins from Alipiri on Thursday the party will expose how the government has spoiled the sanctity of the pilgrim city. "It was not that the governments at State or Centre will topple if TDP candidate wins in the by-election. It is meant for exposing the corruption agenda of the Chief Minister and sending strong signals to him to work cautiously during the rest of his tenure," Atchannaidu said.