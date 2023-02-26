Delay in Indoor Stadium works irks civic chief

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, who inspected the Indoor Stadium construction works at Indira Maidanam in the city on Saturday, expressed her displeasure over the inordinate delay in completion of works.





The construction of the Indoor Stadium taken up by the Corporation under the Smart City project for providing facilities for sportsmen with an outlay of Rs 7 crore, was scheduled to be completed a year back.

Despite repeated reminders by the Commissioner during her inspections, the works are dragging on resulting in the Commissioner again reprimanding the contractor for failure to complete the works.Directing the officials concerned to accelerate the work, the Commissioner warned that appropriate action will be taken against the contract if the works are further delayed.

The contractor assured the commissioner that he would complete the works by April-end. The facilities in the centrally located stadium which include Shuttle, Kabadi, Basketball courts and also gymnasium will be a boon to the youth particularly sports persons and would go a long way in promoting sports and games in the city, the Commissioner said adding that efforts were on to bring the stadium ready for public use as early as possible.

Along with Commissioner, Municipal Superintendent Engineer Tirumalika Mohan, Municipal Engineer Chandrasekhar and Balaji were present.



