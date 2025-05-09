Devotees offer prayers with ‘Banda Vesham’

Tirupati: On the second day of Tatayyagunta Gangamma Jathara, devotees offered prayers to Goddess Gangamma in Banda Vesham on Thursday.

Following the age-old custom, devotees used to smear their body with Kumkum colour paste and tie a ribbon to the head and will have darshan of the Goddess. The Jathara will continue till May 14 during which the devotees as per temple customs offer prayers. Adorn in various attires.