Live
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Varahi Yatra: Pawan to hold a public meeting at Gajuwaka today
- Spirituality and Empowerment: Encouraging Human Potential and Self-Realisation
- The Power of Preventive Care: Taking Charge of Your Health and Well-being’
- Social Consciousness: Why Do We Have Rituals?
- Delhi: Violent Clash Erupts in Northern Part Of The Capital As Police Raid Gambling Den
- Haryana Government Takes Action Against Gram Panchayats Restricting Muslim Entry, Showcause Notices Issued
- Andhra Pradesh: Search operation continues for Leopard at Tirumala
- Shocking Crime: Haryana Schoolgirl Abducted And Gang-Raped; Police Apprehend 3 Suspects
- NEEPCO, a 100% subsidiary of NTPC, has signed MoA with Govt of Arunachal Pradesh for development of 2620 MW hydro projects
Just In
Devotees rush for Sarvadarshans increase at Tirumala amid weekend
The devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara and it is likely to take 18 hours for completion of darshans.
The crowd of devotees at Tirumala increased on Sunday for due to it being a weekend. The devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara and it is likely to take 18 hours for completion of darshans.
To ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in the queue lines, the temple authorities have made all necessary arrangements.
On Saturday, a total of 82,265 devotees visited temple and paid their prayers while 41,300 devotees offered hair to Lord Venkateswara. On this occasion, the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) disclosed that the hundi (donation box) received an income of 3.82 crores. Additionally, it was revealed that
The officials are working diligently to manage the increasing influx of devotees and ensure a smooth experience for everyone visiting the temple.