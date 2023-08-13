Devotees rush for Sarvadarshans increase at Tirumala amid weekend

The crowd of devotees at Tirumala increased on Sunday for due to it being a weekend. The devotees are waiting in 31 compartments for a token-free Sarvadarshan of Lord Venkateswara and it is likely to take 18 hours for completion of darshans.



To ensure that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in the queue lines, the temple authorities have made all necessary arrangements.

On Saturday, a total of 82,265 devotees visited temple and paid their prayers while 41,300 devotees offered hair to Lord Venkateswara. On this occasion, the officials of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) disclosed that the hundi (donation box) received an income of 3.82 crores. Additionally, it was revealed that

The officials are working diligently to manage the increasing influx of devotees and ensure a smooth experience for everyone visiting the temple.