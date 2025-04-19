Devotees rush increases at Tirumala amid weekend, TTD to release July quota Arjitha seva tickets

The influx of devotees at Tirumala has surged as a result of consecutive holidays, leading to overcrowding at Kaliyuga Vaikuntam, where pilgrims have come from across the country to seek darshan of Lord Shiva. The Vaikuntam queue complex is now full, with many devotees waiting outside. Currently, it takes approximately 24 hours for those without tokens to have Sarva Darshan.

Yesterday, 58,519 devotees were able to have darshan, with 30,360 individuals participating in the ritual of offering their heads. Additionally, the temple received an impressive Hundi income of ₹3.27 crore.

In related news, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release Arjitha Seva tickets for July online today. Devotees can register for these tickets until 10 AM on Monday, with a Lucky Draw system in place for allocation at 12 noon.

On another note, action has been taken against a non-religious employee within TTD. Anshutha, the Principal of Padmavati Women's Polytechnic, has been dismissed following complaints from fellow staff members. She has since been transferred to the Ayurvedic Pharmacy by Executive Officer Shyamala Rao.