Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 16 hours for sarvadarshans

Devotees rush increases at Tirumala, to take 16 hours for sarvadarshans
Tirumala temple witnessed a significant increase in traffic today as devotees from all over flocked to seek the blessings of Swami. The compartments were packed with devotees, leading to longer waiting times for Swami's darshan.

According to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), 18 compartments were filled with devotees waiting for the free Sarva Darshan. The TTD also informed that it would take around 16 hours for devotees without tokens to reach the Sarva Darshan section. For those opting for the special darshan priced at Rs. 300, it took around 4 hours to complete the darshan

Yesterday, a staggering 62,549 devotees visited Srivari, with 26,816 offering hair. Officials reported that the income from the Srivari Hundi amounted to Rs. 3.33 crores.

