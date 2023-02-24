Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshan

Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam released Rs.300 special darshan tickets quota for the month of March on Friday (February 24) at 10 am. The TTD will also release Angapradakshinam tokens for the months of April and May from 2 pm onwards and the quota of Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Dipalankara Seva virtual service tickets and related darshan tickets for the month of March at 4 pm.