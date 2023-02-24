Devotees rush increases to Tirumala, to take 24 hours for Sarvadarshan
Highlights
The rush of devotees increased in Tirumala on Friday with the people standing in the queues at 22 compartments in different places.
The rush of devotees increased in Tirumala on Friday with the people standing in the queues at 22 compartments in different places. TTD officials explained that devotees who do not have tokens will get Sarvadarshan within 24 hours.
The TTD has asserted that as many as 57,737 devotees visited Tirumala temple on Thursday and 24,090 tonsured their heads. It is learned that the TTD has amassed an income of Rs 3.28 crores through the gifts offered by the devotees.
Meanwhile, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam released Rs.300 special darshan tickets quota for the month of March on Friday (February 24) at 10 am. The TTD will also release Angapradakshinam tokens for the months of April and May from 2 pm onwards and the quota of Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, Sahasra Dipalankara Seva virtual service tickets and related darshan tickets for the month of March at 4 pm.
