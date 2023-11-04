Devotees rush reduced at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans

TIRUPATI : The rush of devotees to Tirumala today has reduced compared to yesterday and it is likely that it would take eight hours for the completion of Sarvadarshans.

On Friday, a total of 66,048 devotees visited Swami, out of which 24,666 people offered their hair. The income from Srivari Hundi was estimated Rs. 3.25 crores.

TTD has announced that it will release a quota of 2.25 lakh Rs. 300 darshan tickets (2,000 tickets per day) for the darshan of Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara. These tickets will be available online from November 10 for darshan between December 23 and January 1.

Furthermore, 4.25 lakh time slot Sarvadarshanam tokens will be released for the 10-day Vaikuntha Dwara darshan on December 22. These tokens can be obtained from 100 counters in 9 centers in Tirupati. This information was shared by Temple Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy during the Dial Your EO program on Friday.

Additionally, Diwali Asthana will be held at Srivari Temple on November 12, and Chakratirtha Mukkoti will take place on November 24.