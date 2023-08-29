Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours

The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues as normal, with devotees waiting in 25 compartments and it would approximately take 18 hours for Sarvadarshan. Meanwhile, the annual consecration of Srivari will conclude today, and the suspended services will be restored from tomorrow.



On Monday, August 28, a total of 68,263 devotees visited temple while a total income from temple hundi was recorded as Rs. 3.65 crore.

In Dwarka Thirumala, the Pavitrotsavam festival will commence today. The festivities begin with ankurarpana, followed by Pavitra Divasam on the 30th and Pavitra Arohana on the 31st. During this auspicious occasion, certain services will be cancelled.