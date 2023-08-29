Live
- JEO lauds Ayurveda student for winning prize
- Plaints received at Spandana to be resolved soon: SPs
- Vijayawada: PhD awarded to ALC faculty
- Another bold actress on cards for “Bigg Boss season 7”
- ‘Jawan’ vs ‘Kushi’: Films to fight in this aspect also
- Vijayawada: Assistant Public Prosecutor in ACB net
- Deshpande from Karnataka takes oath as TTD Board member
- Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
- Upendra’s directorial ‘UI’ makes headlines
- RIL’s $150-bn capex in 10 yrs biggest ever in India
Just In
Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours
Highlights
The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues as normal, with devotees waiting in 25 compartments and it would approximately take 18 hours for Sarvadarshan.
The rush of devotees in Tirumala continues as normal, with devotees waiting in 25 compartments and it would approximately take 18 hours for Sarvadarshan. Meanwhile, the annual consecration of Srivari will conclude today, and the suspended services will be restored from tomorrow.
On Monday, August 28, a total of 68,263 devotees visited temple while a total income from temple hundi was recorded as Rs. 3.65 crore.
In Dwarka Thirumala, the Pavitrotsavam festival will commence today. The festivities begin with ankurarpana, followed by Pavitra Divasam on the 30th and Pavitra Arohana on the 31st. During this auspicious occasion, certain services will be cancelled.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS