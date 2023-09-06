Devotees wait in 31 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans

The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has increased, resulting in devotees waiting in queues in 31 compartments to have darshan of lord Venkateswara. The general darshan, also known as Sarvadarshan, takes approximately 18 hours, while the special darshan takes around 4 hours.



On September 5th, a total of 71,946 devotees visited Tirumala, with 30,294 of them offering their hair and the income from temple hundi, the donation box, was recorded as Rs. 4.51 crores.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is preparing to organise the Salakatla Brahmotsavam from September 18th to 26th. This annual festival takes place during the leap month of the year. The Brahmotsavam will commence on September 18th. On the same day, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Tirumala and present silk robes on behalf of the government.

The Brahmotsavam will conclude with various events, including Garudaseva on September 22nd, Swarnarathotsavam on September 23rd, Maharatha on September 25th, Chakrasnanam on September 26th, and finally Dwajarohanam. Additionally, Navratri Brahmotsavam will be held from October 15th to 23rd.

These updates provide information about the increased number of devotees, recent visitation statistics, and the upcoming Brahmotsavam festivals at Tirumala.