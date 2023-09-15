Double decker electric bus arrives in Tirupati

Tirupati: The much-awaited double decker bus acquired by Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) to improve transport facility in the city, reached

here on Thursday. Puja was performed to the electric bus at Gangamma Temple in which Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, Gangamma Temple Devasthanam chairman Katta Gopi Yadav and EO Muni Krishna participated.

Later, Abhinay Reddy along with corporators travelled in the bus to APSRTC

central bus station where the bus was formally handed over to RTC Regional Manager T Chengal Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy said the electric bus, made in India, will operate in the city after finalising the formalities including route map etc. by APSRTC. He said that Tirupati is the second city after Hyderabad to run a double decker bus in South India. It was possible as the corporation is developing master plan roads, widening roads and free lefts in the city.

The corporation will decide to operate more double decker buses based on the response to the double decker bus, he added.

Corporation Commissioner D Harita and officials joined in the ride along with the Deputy Mayor and corporators in the city, marking the introduction of double decker in the city.