Dr P C Rayulu distributes Srirama Akshintalu, food packets

Tirupati: Dr P C Rayulu, chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, distributed Srirama Akshinthalu and food packets to 1,000 poor people in Tirupati. Earlier, they performed Puja to Lord Rama on the occasion of the Prana Pratishta programme of Ram Lalla (Bala Rama) in Ayodhya city.

On the occasion, chairman of the Trust Dr P C Rayulu, said that many years of waiting in Ayodhya has been rewarded today. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for performing Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla idol at the temple in Ayodhya.

Trust Director Rudra Raju Sridevi said that everyone should take Sri Ram as an example and move forward. Bandi Madhusudan Reddy, Udayagiri Krishnamurthy, Subramaniam Reddy, Umapati and office staff participated.