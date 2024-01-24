Live
- Parimatch Sports Hosts Star Talks Session With Cricketer Dinesh Karthik and Fans in Bengaluru
- Surprise results to come from South India in Lok Sabha polls: Bommai
- United Electricity Contract Workers Union (UECW) convention wall papers unveiled
- Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown results in record 13.1 mn paid users in Q4 2023
- Adani Group to invest in various public sectors of Nepal: Minister
- Ways to use rose water for skin
- Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy meets disgruntled leaders in Kadiri assures posts
- Every girl deserves a chance to pursue her goals: Aishwarya Khare
- Focus on simplifying music while upholding its intrinsic values: Carnatic vocalist Sudha Ragunathan
- LU to introduce AI as vocational course
Just In
Dr P C Rayulu distributes Srirama Akshintalu, food packets
Highlights
Dr P C Rayulu, chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, distributed Srirama Akshinthalu and food packets to 1,000 poor people in Tirupati
Tirupati: Dr P C Rayulu, chairman of Kasturba Gandhi Kendra Trust, distributed Srirama Akshinthalu and food packets to 1,000 poor people in Tirupati. Earlier, they performed Puja to Lord Rama on the occasion of the Prana Pratishta programme of Ram Lalla (Bala Rama) in Ayodhya city.
On the occasion, chairman of the Trust Dr P C Rayulu, said that many years of waiting in Ayodhya has been rewarded today. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for performing Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla idol at the temple in Ayodhya.
Trust Director Rudra Raju Sridevi said that everyone should take Sri Ram as an example and move forward. Bandi Madhusudan Reddy, Udayagiri Krishnamurthy, Subramaniam Reddy, Umapati and office staff participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS