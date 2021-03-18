Dr. Sirisha elected as Tirupati Corporation Mayor

Tirupati: Dr. R Sirisha and M Narayana have been elected unanimously as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively of Municipal Corporation of Tirupati.

At the special meeting of the newly elected Corporation members held here on Thursday.

District Collector and presiding officer Harinarayanan first administered the pledge by the newly elected 49 Corporators before taking up the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

As only the two were proposed and seconded for the two posts, Presiding officer Harinarayanan declared them elected without contest as Mayor and Deputy Mayor amidst thunderous applause by the Corporators.

City MLA who is also Corporation Ex- officio member Bhumana Karunkar Reddy, Election Observer Naveen Kumar, Commissioner PS Girish were present.